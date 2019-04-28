Donna L. Zelko



Donna L. Zelko, age 82, of Joliet, passed away suddenly, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home.



Born November 10, 1936 in Lockport, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (nee Linn) Juricic, and was a graduate of Lockport Township High School. Donna worked for several years for Gerlach Barklow Company and later as a secretary for St. Joseph School, Joliet.



Donna loved following baseball and football and her favorite teams were the Chicago Bears and the New York Mets. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandson, Michael, and was involved in all of his activities. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her strong belief in her Catholic faith, and for making all the holidays, especially Christmas, especially memorable.



Surviving are her beloved husband, Edmund J. Zelko, Sr.; her children, Cindy (Al) Freehauf of Phoenix, AZ and Ed (Kim) Zelko, Jr. of Joliet; and her grandson, Michael Zelko.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna J. Zelko was celebrated Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Joliet. Entombment was in Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville.



