Donna Lee Frazier
Donna Lee Frazier

Born: September 29, 1940; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 6, 2020; in Springfield, IL

Donna Lee Frazier, nee Marr, age 80, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Springfield, IL. She was born September 29, 1940 in Chicago.

Loving mother of Bob (Mary Faluso), Nancy (the late Marty) Keniley, Joanne (Larry) Hutchisson, Glenn (Kathryn), and Greg (Jen); adored grandmother of Noah and Shane Keniley, Jonathan Frazier, Christian, Taylor, Jordan, and Hunter Hutchisson, and Hannah, Jason, and Kara Frazier; cherished sister of Marilyn (Joe DeKiel) Mueller, Barb (the late Carmen "Bud") Picone and Bill Marr; dear sister-in-law of Frank Mandarino, Edward Earl Frazier, and Jim Frazier; fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith Marr, son Michael Frazier, and sister Patricia Rae Marr.

Donna was a dedicated mother and volunteer of St. Mary Immaculate School and Church in Plainfield and supported and taught several 4-H classes to kids. Donna was also a long-time employee ofBall/Kerr Glass in Plainfield. She also taught reading to inmates in Joliet Juvenile Detention Center and worked with developmentally challenged adults in Shorewood. She never passed up the opportunity to talk to people, whether she knew them or not. She loved horseback riding, reading mystery novels, the Chicago Cubs, and garage sales. Above all, though, she loved her children and grandchildren and treasured being able to see them grow into the people they became. She will be dearly missed by all.

Cremation rites have been performed. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to either of these charities: Ready Set Ride Therapeutic Recreation Facility, P.O. Box 1113, Plainfield, Illinois 60544-1113 www.readysetride.org/donate/ or Pro Literacy Development, 101 Wyoming St., Syracuse, NY 13204 Proliteracy Donation

Overman-Jones Funeral Home, Plainfield was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
