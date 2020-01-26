Home

Donna M. Jones

Donna M. Jones Obituary
Donna M. Jones

Donna M. Jones, nee McCollum of Joliet, IL. died Friday, January 10th, 2020, age 76 Devoted wife of 51 years of David A. Jones when married October 26th, 1968.

Loving mother of David and Michael Jones of Joliet, IL, Lisa (William) Polasky of Belvidere, IL. Beloved Grandmother of Ryan and Geena Jones and Anna and Douglas Polasky. Dear sister of Kathleen (Edmond) Johnson of San Diego, CA, Sandra (Michael) Hutter, Joan (William) Schloemer of Kimberling City, MO, William (Kathy) McCollum of New Lenox, IL, and Christopher McCollum of FL. Cherished aunt of many.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna (nee) Nedelsky (McCollum) and friend, Jane Karges.

Outstanding graduate with perfect attendance since 4th grade of St. Jude School of New Lenox, IL, through St. Francis Academy, Joliet, IL. After Donna graduated St. Joseph nursing school she worked as a surgical nurse at the Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL, and Silver Cross Hospital. As a family parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Raymond's Nonnatus, she was well known as a room mother and managed health records with her nursing skills. Inurnment is private.

Arrangements by Rasmussen Funeral Services, JP Rasmussen, Funeral Director 1(815)-474-4267
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020
