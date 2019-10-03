The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home
903 W. Custer Avenue
Pontiac, IL 61764
(815) 844-7111
Donna M. Marion

Donna M. Marion Obituary
Donna M. Marion

Born: November 14, 1936

Died: October 2, 2019

Donna M. Marion, 82, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1:45 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna was born November 14, 1936, in Joliet, IL to Howard F. Wilkin and Minnie (Bud) Virginia (Schultz) Sorenson. She married Richard N. Marion on August 3, 1954, in Batavia, IL. He passed away in February 1998.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Judy) Marion of Braidwood, IL, Steven (Dawn) Marion of New Mexico, Susan (Michael) Benson of Pontiac, IL, Elisa (Michael) Grens of St. Anne, IL, Richard K. (Holly) Marion of Crest Hill, IL, David Marion of Joliet, IL, Tina (Aaron) Simmons of Michigan, and Michael Marion of Plainfield, IL; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Bud Sorenson; husband, Richard; one brother, Howard Wilkin; two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Betty Gursh; and one son, Neil Marion.

Donna was a homemaker.

Memorials may be made to Accolade Healthcare, 300 W. Lowell, Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019
