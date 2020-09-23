Donna Marie Bartz
Age 71, of Channahon, IL and formerly Evergreen Park, IL passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. She was born September 5, 1949 to the late RoseMary (nee Connors) and LeRoy Anhock in Chicago, IL where she was raised and educated, a graduate of Mercy High School with the class of ?68.
She married Craig Bartz on December 5, 1968.
In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 52 years, she is also survived by her daughter Tracy (Patrick "Andy")Kelleher, two sons, Tom Bartz and Tim (Melissa) Bartz; three grandchildren, Ryan Bartz, Noah Kelleher and Craig Bartz; siblings, James (Debbie) Anhock, Michael (Pat) Anhock, John "Jay" Anhock, Karen (Bill) Judge, Sharon (Paul) Kearney and Joseph "Joe" Anhock. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and LeRoy; Grandparents "Nana" Daisy (nee Connors) Parenti and Grandpa Joe Anhock.
Donna was most recently employed at Morris Hospital as a Medical Assistant. She was previously employed at Dominicks for 28 years.
The Bartz family will always be grateful to the Joliet Chapter of Pink Heals for the support, concern and friendship bestowed upon Donna. She began volunteering with Pink Heals in 2013 and truly felt honored to be part of a valuable team of caring citizens.
Visitation for Donna Bartz will be Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services beginning at 7 p.m. will conclude the evening. Facemasks are required and distancing will be observed. Interment will take place privately Thursday September 24, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to Pink Heals would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com