Donna Meyers



Born: September 18, 1970



Died: August 17, 2020



Donna joined her Dad in heaven on August 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born in Joliet on September 18, 1970. She lived in Lockport for almost 50 years. Donna graduated from Lockport Township High School class of 1988.



She is survived by: her children Nicholas (Jennifer) Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez (Ariel Todd), Alexander Rodriguez, and Aidan Schloemer; her best friend and partner Brad Schloemer; and her grandson Avery Rodriguez. Her mother Delores Meyers also survives her, as well as brothers Dennis (Robin), David (Wendy), Daniel (Lynn), sister Dawn (Craig) Smith, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and God parents Noreen and Gordon Schulz.



Preceded in death by her father Donald (2001) and nephew Brandan (2013).





