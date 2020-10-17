1/1
Donna Mildred Cleek
Donna Mildred Cleek

Donna Mildred Cleek, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.

Born September 5, 1939 in Blue Island, IL, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mildred (Mahaffay) Kethcart. She married Richard E. Cleek, and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage until his passing on September 26, 2018. One sister, Kathy Ruthenberg; a brother-in-law, Ross Ruthenberg; and a stepson, Robert Cleek also preceded her in death.

Donna is survived by her son, Steven (Jeanne) Ferguson; step children, Barbara (Skip) Call, Allen Cleek, Patty (Rob) Ledbetter, and Pamela (Keith) Kras; two brothers, Jerry (Louise) Kethcart, Randall (Carolyn) Kethcart; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial gathering for Donna Mildred Cleek will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. In accordance with Illinois guidelines, there will be a 50 person maximum capacity at one time. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Cremation rites have been accorded per her wishes with private Inurnment at Elmhurst Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to PAWS would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
