Donna R. Carlisle
(nee Sippel)
Born: December 1, 1931; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 13, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Donna R. Carlisle (nee Sippel), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1976, formerly of Joliet, Chicago and Wilmette, IL, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born December 1, 1931 in Joliet.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM atSt. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the church.
Private interment: Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
