1/
Donna R. Carlisle )nee Sippel)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna R. Carlisle

(nee Sippel)

Born: December 1, 1931; in Joliet, IL

Died: August 13, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Donna R. Carlisle (nee Sippel), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1976, formerly of Joliet, Chicago and Wilmette, IL, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born December 1, 1931 in Joliet.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM atSt. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the church.

Private interment: Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved