Donna R. Hausser



(nee O'Keefe)



Donna Ruth Hausser, age 83, of Montgomery, IL, formerly of Joliet, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home she shared with two of her daughters.



She was born June 3, 1936 in Streator, IL, to Gerald and Lyla (nee Hackenberg) O'Keefe. She married Edward J. Hausser on a snowy day Feb. 11, 1956 in Joliet. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2014. An infant son, Joseph Patrick, also preceded her in death in 1959.



Surviving are her five children, Marsha Hausser (Alicia Curtis) of Germantown Hills, IL, Andrea Hausser and Mindy Ivanov of Montgomery, Edward Hausser of Austin, TX and Amy (Don) Raymond of Braidwood. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.



Donna dedicated her life to her family as a stay at home Mom. She tried her hand at numerous creative pursuits over the years, including painting, sewing, knitting, craft making and cake decorating.



The family thanks Advocate Hospice for their care and support over the past three months, as her children honored her wishes to remain at home.



Visitation for Donna R. Hausser will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and infant son.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Advocate Hospice. Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or give online at advocategiving.org.



Published in The Herald-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019