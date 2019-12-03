|
Donna R. Minkwitz
(nee Nolan)
Donna Rae Minkwitz, (nee Nolan), age 84, of Romeoville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the home of her daughter, with her loving family by her side.
Born January 12, 1935 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Edward and Rose (nee Smolich) Nolan, and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy.
Donna was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Romeoville, where she was an active volunteer in many church ministries over the years. She was also actively involved helping raise her grandchildren and being a special part of their lives while their parents worked. She enjoyed bowling and being part of a bowling league, and also spent many years camping with her family as members of the Wilmington Recreation Club where she made many lifelong friendships.
Her devotion as caregiver to her mother-in-law, husband, and her own mother will never be forgotten as an example of her loving and faithful personality.
Surviving are her loving children, Mary (Steven) Kwasneski of Channahon, and David (Cory) Minkwitz of Coal City; four grandchildren, Erika (Daniel) Volling, Noah Volling, Polly (Theodore) Planinsek, and Katie Kwasneski; one step-granddaughter, Amanda (Ken) Argabright; one great-grandson, Logan Naranjo; one brother, Larry (Mary Kay) Nolan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Minkwitz, Jr. (2006); her son,William F. Minkwitz, III (2010); her parents; and two sisters, Marylynn (Leonard) Hagerty and Patricia (Bud) Rockenbach.
Visitation for Donna Minkwitz will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019