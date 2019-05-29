The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Donna Rae Peterson


Donna Rae (McDermott) Peterson

Born: 1934

Died: 2018

Donna Rae (McDermott) Peterson passed away on December 14, 2018 after a brief illness. Do Rae, as she was known, was born in 1934 in Menominee, Michigan to Gilbert and Florence (Haglund) McDermott. She left Menominee to attend nursing school in Chicago. She met Frank R. Peterson there and they were married in 1955. Their first two children, Scott and Hildy, were born in Chicago. In 1960 they bought a house in Romeoville and daughter Karin was born there. She remained in that house for the rest of her life. Do Rae was active in Girl Scouts and enjoyed cooking for her family. Bird watching was a year around hobby. She and Frank enjoyed traveling together with several trips to Sweden. Alaska cruises with their good friends was also a favorite of theirs.

Do Rae was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her father Gilbert and her mother Florence.

She is survived by her three children Scott, Hildy (fianc e John), Karin (husband Scott) and two grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. with memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019
