Donna Rae (McDermott) Peterson



Born: 1934



Died: 2018



Donna Rae (McDermott) Peterson passed away on December 14, 2018 after a brief illness. Do Rae, as she was known, was born in 1934 in Menominee, Michigan to Gilbert and Florence (Haglund) McDermott. She left Menominee to attend nursing school in Chicago. She met Frank R. Peterson there and they were married in 1955. Their first two children, Scott and Hildy, were born in Chicago. In 1960 they bought a house in Romeoville and daughter Karin was born there. She remained in that house for the rest of her life. Do Rae was active in Girl Scouts and enjoyed cooking for her family. Bird watching was a year around hobby. She and Frank enjoyed traveling together with several trips to Sweden. Alaska cruises with their good friends was also a favorite of theirs.



Do Rae was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her father Gilbert and her mother Florence.



She is survived by her three children Scott, Hildy (fianc e John), Karin (husband Scott) and two grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth.



Memorial visitation will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. with memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to Will County Humane Society would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019