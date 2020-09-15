Donna Verbeckmoes Hufeld
Passed away peacefully, with her family and loyal golden retriever, Bella, by her side following a 4 year battle with cancer at the age of 91 years young.
Donna was born in Atkinson, IL to Joseph and Lucy Verbeckmoes. She moved to Pekin, IL in the 8th grade. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL for her Junior and Senior years of High School, under the watchful eye of her Great Aunt, Sr. Rita Verbeckmoes, graduating in 1946.
Donna married Francis X. Hufeld on January 31, 1948. They moved to Joliet when Frank was transferred from the Caterpillar in Peoria to their office in Joliet.
Donna worked both in and outside their home for many years. Polka Sundays at the Joliet Knights of Columbus #382 was a favorite where she made many lifelong friends especially the Bob Doszak Orchestra family. Her sewing ability provided the creation and garment alterations of many. In addition to sewing, her other interests included crocheting, golf, bowling, gardening, jig saw puzzles, feeding the birds, touring in her convertible and an appreciation of fine fashion. Her true passion was singing with the Sweet Adeline Midwest Crossroad Chorus. The friendships and sisterhood meant the world to her. She recently celebrated her 60th Anniversary with the organization. Barbershop harmony was a way of life for her as well as for Frank who sang with the men's Blackhawk Chorus for many years.
Donna leaves behind her daughter, Heidi Marie (Dennis) Phillips of Joliet, IL; her cherished grandsons, Ryne Richard (Yolari) Phillips of Naples, FL, and Kyle Francis Phillips of Chicago, IL; her great-grand son, Zion Andrew Phillips of Naples, FL; and Sister-in-law, Betty June Verbeckmoes of Las Vegas, NV. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hufeld (1993); her parents, Joe and Lucy Verbeckmoes; her siblings, Norine (Joe) DeMarini, Ivan (Celise) Verbeckmoes, Rita (Elmer) Mapes, and Rex Verbeckmoes.
Heidi would like to thank Donna's special friends, Judy Dunham and Lynn Vaughn, for their love and assistance in transporting her to and from appointments along with Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for their exceptional care for Donna. Closest to Donna's heart was the above and beyond care provided by Heidi's husband, Dennis Phillips, and Heidi?s Sister-in-Law, Jean Phillips Smith. Her good friends Lorelei Kirschbaum and Shirley Hill will forever be in our hearts as well for their love and support as well as the many good times with Mom over the years.
Visitation for Donna will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Facemasks are required and distancing will be observed as well as capacity restrictions. All friends and relatives are invited to meet Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. in the North parking lot (off Mason ave) of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus to process into Church at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com