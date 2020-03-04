|
Donnie B. Hutson
Donnie B. Hutson, Age 78, of Joliet, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born in Paris, TN to the late Ivan and Addie (nee Bucy) Hutson and has been a resident of Joliet since 1994. Donnie was a retired Truck Driver for Moore Supply and a former member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed bowling and playing pool.
Survived by his five children, Jimmy Stone, Patricia (the late Glenn) Jernigan, Cindy Stone, Brian Hutson, and Chris (Marie) Hutson; grandchildren, James Stone, Tina Jernigan, Mark Dudley, and Tylor Dudley; and one brother, Logan Hutson also survives.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pearlie Hutson (2002); his son, Michael Stone (1984); and his sister, Bobbi Moyers.
A Visitation for Donnie B. Hutson will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Memorial Park, Stickney, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020