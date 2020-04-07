The Herald-News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Dora Weiske
Dora L. Weiske

Dora L. Weiske Obituary
Dora L. Weiske

Dora L. Weiske (nee Garbin), Age 96 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Born in Joliet and a life-long resident. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women of Holy Family. She also served on many parish boards and committees.

Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Weiske; her parents, Primo and Mary (nee Toigo) Garbin; her brothers, Rev. Angelo Garbin, Albert Garbin, Joseph Garbin and John Vieceli; her sister, Catherine "Kay" Ulrich.

Survived by her children, Mark (Julie) Weiske and Donna M. Weiske; four grandsons, Joe, Jake, Josh and Matt (Rebecca) Weiske; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A private family service will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet and interment will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020
