Dorathy Ann Gutierrez

Dorathy Ann Gutierrez

Dorathy Ann Gutierrez (nee Diebel) - passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Age 88.

Survived by her devoted children James Anthony (Marybeth) Gutierrez, Edward John (Robin) Gutierrez and Maria Lisa (Creig) Zook, eight grandchildren Stephanie (Paul) Ellis, Adam (Carrie) Zook, Andrea (Jacob) Soliman, Andrew (Jill) Gutierrez, Stephen Martin, Rachel, Antonio and Amelia Gutierrez and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Anthony Gutierrez and her parents Henry and Grace Diebel, brothers Harland and Donald and one sister Esther.

Dorathy spent a year at Illinois State University where she met her husband. She was a purchaser for St. Joes's Hospital, Joliet, IL. She was a Charter Member of Judson Church in Joliet since 1955.

Dorathy enjoyed traveling and completed 20 mission trips with I-Care International. Dorathy always made sure no one left her home without food and drink. Her family remembers her for her baking skills and flower gardens. One of her greatest joys was the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
