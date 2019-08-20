|
|
Doris Ann Smith
(nee Warren)
Doris Ann Smith, age 88, late of Crest Hill, and a Joliet resident since 1956, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 19, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after courageously battling heart disease.
Doris was born August 4, 1931 in Summitville, IN, the daughter of James H. and Ruth Belle (nee Knotts) Warren. She attended Olivet Nazarene College in 1951, and it is here she met her beloved husband, Ronald.
Doris retired from Plainfield Molding in 1998, and previously worked at Fannie May Candies, J.C. Penney, the Joliet Montessori School and Orthopedic Surgeons in Joliet. She was a charter member of Crystal Lawns Church of the Nazarene, where she was active in many ministries and will be remembered as "Auntie Dorie, the gum lady" by many generations of children of the church.
Surviving are her two devoted sons, Gary (Janice) Smith of Hillsboro, OR and Timothy(Susan) Smith of Yorkville; four grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Smith, Shaun Smith, Adam (Jennifer) Smith and Sarah Smith (Ryan) Malkowski; and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Ruby Ulrey; her brother, Bill (Kaye) Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 44 years, Ronald Smith(1996); her parents; and an infant son, Gregory Smith.
Visitation for Doris Smith will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., at Crystal Lawns Church of the Nazarene, 2424 Caton Farm Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Crystal Lawns Church of the Nazarene Kids Camp would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815)741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019