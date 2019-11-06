|
|
Doris Arlene Schumacher
Doris Arlene Schumacher (nee Baldwin) - formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully at her daughters home in Hartsville, South Carolina, Sunday, November 3, 2019. Age 97 years.
Survived by her daughter Mary Bea Schumacher and her son Patrick B. Schumacher. Daughter-in-law Georgene Schumacher. Seven grandchildren Michael (Danielle) Schumacher, Patrick (Mary) Schumacher, Matthew (Juline) Schumacher, Katherine (Jose) Martinez, Kevin Schumacher, Megan (Nathan) Donick and Max (Kortney) Schumacher. Ten great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law Charlotte Baldwin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her extended family in Hartsville, S.C.
Preceded in death by her husband Lester Schumacher (1989), her parents Bert and Beatrice (nee Dixon) Baldwin, son Michael Schumacher, Sr. Two sisters Alma Marshall and Ruth Heller. A brother Bert Baldwin. Daughter-in-law Susan Schumacher and her daughter's fianc e Carl Perry.
Doris was a resident of Illinois for over 50 years prior to relocating to South Carolina in 2017. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to Hospice of South Carolina, her nurses Rachel Stacy, Staci Cassidy and Candy Tiller for the love and compassionate care given to Doris.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Friday, November 8th from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Fr. Chris Groh officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In memory of Doris her family requests memorials to a hospice organization of your choice. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019