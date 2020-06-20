Doris Diane Meditz
Doris Diane Meditz (nee Grachan), age 94, formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Adolph B. Meditz and by her parents, George Sr. and Magdalene (nee Bozicevich) Grachan; and all of her siblings: George J. Jr. (Gretch), Mary (died at 2 years), Ann Smith, Andrew, Rose Zerebny, John (died at birth), Joseph, Katherine (Kate) Zaversnik, Mary (Mitzi) Meditz, Frank, John William, and Raymond.
Doris is survived by four daughters: Karen (Houssain) El Houdigui, Gretchen (Larry) Cimaglio, Lisa (Frank) Goldacker, and Aimee Meditz.; five grandchildren: Nora Ansaldi (Eddie Martinez), Bradley (Alycia) Cimaglio, Jonathan Cimaglio, Emma (Marko) Dragovich and Maria El Ghandor; eight great grandchildren: Mateo, Adrian, Noemi, Manon, Renata, Kate, Henry, Caroline and several nieces, nephews,and special friends.
Doris was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School class of 1944. A homemaker most of her life, she worked as a secretary for Hutchison & Barnes law office in downtown Joliet, IL. until she married and began her family.
Internment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate and/or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/ would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.