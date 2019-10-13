|
|
Doris Fabian
Doris Fabian (nee Williamson), age 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Lynne (Jerry and Madison) Audette in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
She is survived by her sons, Gordon (the late Darlene) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Glen (Carolyn) of Joliet, IL; daughter, Lynne (Jerry) Audette of Kaneohe, Hawaii ; grandchildren, Terri Lou (Troy) Arment of Wichita, KS, Paul (Mary) of Golden Valley, MN, Gary Fabian of Iowa City, IA, Angi Fabian of Des Moines, IA, Ed (Karen) Fabian of Braceville, IL, Cindy (Jim) Olznoi of Shorewood, IL and Madison Audette of Kaneohe, HA; grandson-in-law, Matt (the late Pam) Harrison of Plano, TX; great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Thomas Fabian, Dan (Carly), Gregg (Meghan), Michael and Christopher Harrison, Tyler and Maisie Olznoi; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan and Kaitlyn Harrison. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Louis Fabian; parents, Kennard and Marie Williamson; brother, Calvin Williamson; and granddaughter, Pam Harrison; daughter-in-law, Darlene Fabian.
A celebration of Doris' life will begin on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Obituary and tribute wall for Doris at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Agreements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019