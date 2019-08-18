Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Yunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Yunker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Yunker Obituary
Doris J. Yunker

Born: February 27, 1930

Died: August 13, 2019

Doris J. Yunker of Mokena, IL passed away at the age of 89 on August 13, 2019. Born February 27, 1930 to Walter and Anna Yunker she was a lifelong resident of Mokena and member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and travel and was a very talented artist.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger siblings Karen Yunker Rogel and Ralph Yunker.

She is survived by her niece Kimberly (Jeff) Beitel and her great nephew Kris Beitel, her great niece Jaime Beitel, nephew Michael (Shannon) Lashmet and great niece Sydney Lashmet.

If you would make a donation in Doris's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice it would be greatly appreciated. Doris will be laid to rest along with her sister and brother during a private interment of their ashes at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.