Doris J. Yunker
Born: February 27, 1930
Died: August 13, 2019
Doris J. Yunker of Mokena, IL passed away at the age of 89 on August 13, 2019. Born February 27, 1930 to Walter and Anna Yunker she was a lifelong resident of Mokena and member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and travel and was a very talented artist.
She is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger siblings Karen Yunker Rogel and Ralph Yunker.
She is survived by her niece Kimberly (Jeff) Beitel and her great nephew Kris Beitel, her great niece Jaime Beitel, nephew Michael (Shannon) Lashmet and great niece Sydney Lashmet.
If you would make a donation in Doris's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice it would be greatly appreciated. Doris will be laid to rest along with her sister and brother during a private interment of their ashes at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019