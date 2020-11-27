Doris L. Stengele
Doris L. Stengele (nee Folkers), age 92, of Joliet and Manitowish Waters, WI, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lakeshore Rehab and Healthcare in Joliet.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Stengele of Joliet and her parents Lee and Emily Folkers of Joliet and Frankfort, IL.
Survived by six sons, Joseph and Judith (nee Batis) of Joliet, David and Barbara (nee Ramos) of Crest Hill, Robert and Patricia (nee Kuligoski) of Naperville, Thomas and Katherine (nee Petru) of Shorewood, James and Jane (nee Wartenberg) of Joliet, and Lee and Amy (nee Nedjlik) of Winchester, WI; one daughter, Susan (Tim) Dollaskeof Fennville, MI; seven grandchildren, Robert (Sharri) Stengele, Eric (Nicole) Stengele, Jackie (Michael) Underwood, James (Amanda) Stengele, John (Cate Matijevich) Stengele, Andrew (Molly) Stengele, Brett (Lauren) Stengele; eight great-grandchildren, Jay Stengele, Makayla and Brooke Stengele, Genevieve and Thomas Underwood, Sadie Stengele, and Asher and Nolan Stengele.
Doris was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Notre Dame, and Golf. She was a loyal supporter of all sports that her kids participated in at St. Raymond Grade School and Joliet Catholic Academy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of Doris's life will be held on Friday, December 4. She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will join her husband Joseph.
The family would like to thank Lakeshore Rehab and Healthcare for the wonderful care provided to their mother.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Doris L. Stengele are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: