Doris L. Weiske
Doris L. Weiske (nee Riemer), of Joliet, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 94.
Survived by three sons, Ronald (Nancy) Weiske, John Weiske and Jerry (Roberta) Weiske; one daughter, Pamela (Richard) Leffler; eight grandchildren, Larry (Jaime) Weiske, Joshua Weiske, Daniel (Amy) Weiske, Julie Wile, Jennifer (John) Siefert, Sarah (Aaron Pucel) Weiske, Nicholas Leffler and Bradley Leffler; ten great-grandchildren, Joseph (J.J.) Weiske, Hailey Weiske, Abby and Zoe Weiske, Kara Weiske, Hannah Wile, Jonathan Tozier, Jordan, Jared and Jade Siefert; nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents, August and Elda (nee Collmer) Riemer and one loving sister, Ruth Riemer and her husband, Harold C. Weiske (2005).They were married in 1945 when Harold returned from the Army during WW II in Italy and celebrated 60 loving years of marriage.
Doris was a life-long Joliet resident and a life-long member of First Santa Cruz Lutheran Church of Joliet. She was a graduate of JTHS Class of 1943 and for many years a member of the Class of 1943 Reunion Committee. She worked the Cosmetics Counter at the Hillcrest Goldblatts and later employed as a Clerk/Cashier at Walgreens. Doris served as P.T.A. President at both T.E. Culbertson and then at Eisenhower grade schools in District 86 when her children attended there. Doris was a Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons and a Brownie Leader for her daughter. Doris was a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lovingly prepared numerous delicious family dinners and get-togethers.
Doris enjoyed travel to many places in the US and abroad, including the Continental Europe, the British Isles and China. She was a talented toy maker, sewing and making Raggety Ann and Andy dolls, Cabbage Patch Kids, CareBears and Sock Monkeys and much more for her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also loved doing crossword puzzles.
The family would like to thank our wonderful care-givers, Verda Johnson, who helped us through the first year and then mom was in the best hands of Oksana Opulska, who made it so that Doris could stay in her home.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Keith L. Forni officiating.
In accordance with the current Illinois Covid-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Santa Cruz Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or visit Doris's memorial page at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
.