Doris Mae Hedrick
Born: December 26, 1937; in Morris, IL
Died: September 20, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Doris Mae (Rawlish) Hedrick, age 82 of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Born December 26, 1937 in Morris, Illinois, Doris was the daughter of Stephen and Celia "Toots" (Maland) Rawlish. She was raised and educated in Coal City, and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1955. On July 20, 1957, Doris married Benny R. Hedrick in the Kankakee United Methodist Church.
She was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wilmington, and enjoyed sewing as well as feeding and watching the birds. Doris spent her winters in Florida for many years but maintained a close relationship with her family, especially her grandchildren who were precious to her.
Survivors include two sons: Stephen (Kathleen) Hedrick and John (Mary) Hedrick, both of Custer Park; five grandchildren: Erica (Nicholas) Doerfler, Joshua Hedrick, Seth (Kyla) Hedrick, Brett (Felipe Obregon) Hedrick, and Brian Hedrick (fiancé Jackie Flint); five great grandchildren: Cole, Patrick, Ben, Blaise, and Lucy; one brother, James (Betty) Rawlish of Coal City, and one sister-in-law, Patricia (the late Raymond) VanDyke of Florida.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Benny.
Per Doris' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
Memorial services will immediately follow the visitation, with Reverend Harriette Cross from First United Methodist Church in Wilmington officiating.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Doris' memory to First United Methodist Church in Wilmington.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Doris' memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.