Doris R. Gabel
Doris R. Gabel (nee Jones), 100, formerly of Minooka and Newark, Illinois, passed away peacefully at Alden Courts of Shorewood in Shorewood, IL.
Doris is survived by her children: Sharon (Dr. Harvey) Abrams of Bend, OR.; David (Staci) Winkler of Sierra Vista, AZ; and Janice (James V.) Smith of Shorewood, IL; her daughter in law, Elizabeth (James) Winkler of Evanston, IL; step daughter, Mardel (Gary) Robinson of Starkville, MS; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Jones; her husband of 40 years, Lester G. Winkler; her second husband of 30 years, Delbert W. Gabel; son, James A. Winkler; sisters, Marion Tullock; Phyllis Wykes; Joyce Fezekas; brother, Ellis Jones, and stepson, Carlton Gabel.
Doris was a devout Methodist; a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a wonderful baker; an excellent seamstress, and a business partner with her husband, Delbert in a wall papering business.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, private grave-side services will be held.
Doris' family would like to thank the staff at Alden Courts of Shorewood and the staff of Family Home Health Hospice for their kindness and compassion towards our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leukemia-Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org. or Plattville United Methodist Church, 13025 Church Road, Yorkville (Plattville), IL 60560.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2020