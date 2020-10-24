1/
*Doris R. Yarmer-Lamping
Doris R. Yarmer-Lamping

Plainfield, IL and Lincoln, ME - Doris Rae (Townill) Yarmer, 89, passed away peacefully at Colonial Health Care Nursing Home in Lincoln, ME on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Doris loved painting, crafts, fishing, gardening and was the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Doris is survived by her children, Allan (Martha) Yarmer of Lincoln,ME; Teresa (Stephen) Pavlich of Crest Hill, IL; and Kathleen (Vince) Chinderle of Ash Grove, MO; grandchildren; Michelle (Joseph) Yarmer-Smith of Alexandria, VA; Thomas (Jessica) Yarmer of Lincoln, NE; Jennifer (Raymond) Crompton of Joliet, IL and Melanie Pavlich of Plainfield, IL.; Great-Grandchildren Allana and Ryleigh Smith and Julianna and Nathan Crompton; one sister Muriel (William) Funai of Plainfield, IL and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents Murley and Ethel Townill, Doris was predeceased by her husbands, Mello F. Yarmer in 1978 and William Lamping Sr. in 1997, a grandson Jason Kaldem 2012, sisters Norma Bannister-Fuller, Kay Goben-Gillespie, Carol Gilson and a brother Jack Townill.

A memorial will be held at a later date in Plainfield, IL, after the pandemic restrictions have been eased or lifted.


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2020.
