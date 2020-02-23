|
DORIS ROSE SMITH (NELSON)
Born: December 14, 1935
Died: February 17, 2020
Born December 14, 1935 and passed away February 17, 2020.
Preceded indeath by her father and mother, Lawrence Peter and Hannah Rose (Steinman)Nelson of Joliet; her loving husband, John E. Smith; her younger brother Lawrence J. (Larry) Nelson of Florence, Al; and her beloved son, John Nelson Smith.
Survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Tony) Truppa of Plainfield and brother, Paul David Nelson of Nixa, MO.
Doris graduated from Joliet High School in 1953 and was a resident in the Joliet and New Lenox area all of her life. She was employed for many years by the Will County Republican Party. Since the passing of her beloved son, John, Doris' daughter-in-law, Barbara Smith was a wonderful help and encourager for any and all occasions.
Doris was surrounded by the love of her grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Megan (Ryan) Hill, Tyler (Stefanie) Pommier, Kylie Pommier, Taryn Truppa; and her great grandchildren, Lucas, Madelyn, Cameron Hill and Ava Pommier.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, February 24th, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of funeral serviceat 12:30 PM. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. For Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 23, 2020