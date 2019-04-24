Doris V. Bissey



Born: October 26, 1931



Died: April 22, 2018



Doris V. Bissey, 87, of Dwight, passed away on April 22, 2018. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Rev. Mike Ebersohl will officiate. Burial will take place following the services at Allen Township Cemetery in Ransom, IL. Hager Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.



Doris was born in Ransom, IL on October 26, 1931 to Irwin and Avis (Shephard) Denaple. She married Harold Bissey on March 14, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Dwight. He survives in rural Dwight.



Doris is also survived by children daughter, Theresa L. Flowers of Braidwood; son, Ralph W. (Nicolle Kramer) Bissey of Odell; brother, Wayne (Bernadine) Denaple of Ransom; special nieces, Leta Leach of Dwight and Margo (John) Scott of Dwight; grandchildren Emily (Derek) Torres of Herscher, James Flowers of Braidwood, Brian (Erica) Flowers of Cullom, Christina (T.J.) Polk of Maquoketa, Iowa, Nathan (Jen) Bissey of Coal City, Courtney Jo (Ryan Rojkowski) Bissey of Elburn, IL, Amanda (Chris) Price of Braidwood, Danny (Hilarie) Grubaugh of Covington, IN, Julia Kramer Seneca; great grandchildren, Ginny, Mariana, Gwen, Leo, Lucas, Logan, Lyle, Cayden, Colin, Trevor, Bekka and Tyson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Gail and Floyd Bissey; daughter-in-law, Christina Jo Bissey and a sister, Marjorie Schrishuhn.



Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dwight and enjoyed the 4-H years. She graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1950. She and Harold were married for more than 65 years. She loved her grandchildren and taking care of her family and also enjoyed gardening.



Memorials in honor of Doris may be made to the United Methodist Church of Dwight. Online condolences may be made at hagermemorial.com. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary