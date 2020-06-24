Doris Wallace
Doris Wallace, age 93, of Joliet, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph J. Wallace, Jr.; three children: Patricia (Jeffrey) Richards, Timothy Wallace and Terrence (Kimberly and son Brandon) Wallace; daughter-in-law: Christine Wallace; four grandchildren: Colleen (Matthew) Hindman and Ryan Wallace, Joseph and John Richards; and three great-grandchildren: Maisy, Penny and Kitty Hindman.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Anna (Martis) Pohl, and her son, Joseph J. Wallace, III in 2014.
Per Doris' wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The funeral will then drive in procession to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
COVID-19 guidelines are still in place and guests are required to provide their own face covering as well as practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Doris' caregivers: Veronica, Alexa, Juliette and Mae. They would also like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for their care and support in Doris' final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name can be made to her alma mater, University of St. Francis or offering a mass in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.