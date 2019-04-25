Dorothy Mae Brei



Dorothy Mae (nee Pile) Brei, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was born April 10, 1921 in Streator, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruby (nee Redman) Pile, and was a graduate of Streator High School. Dorothy attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. She loved to play bridge and was active in the New Comers Club as well as several bridge groups.



Dorothy is survived by her children, Mick (Jan) Brei of Belvidere, IL, and Debra Story (nee Brei) of Joliet, IL; three grandchildren, Jody (John) Ortgiesen, Jim (Karen) Brei, David Brei; great grandmother of Jake (Jessica) Ortgiesen and Jackie Ortgiesen; and great-great grandmother of Avery and Raelynn Ortgiesen.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbur Brei; her parents; her brother, Donald Pile; and son-in-law, Hal Story.



Visitation for Dorothy Mae Brei will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary