The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROHY BREI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROHY M. BREI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOROHY M. BREI Obituary
Dorothy Mae Brei

Dorothy Mae (nee Pile) Brei, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was born April 10, 1921 in Streator, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruby (nee Redman) Pile, and was a graduate of Streator High School. Dorothy attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. She loved to play bridge and was active in the New Comers Club as well as several bridge groups.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mick (Jan) Brei of Belvidere, IL, and Debra Story (nee Brei) of Joliet, IL; three grandchildren, Jody (John) Ortgiesen, Jim (Karen) Brei, David Brei; great grandmother of Jake (Jessica) Ortgiesen and Jackie Ortgiesen; and great-great grandmother of Avery and Raelynn Ortgiesen.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbur Brei; her parents; her brother, Donald Pile; and son-in-law, Hal Story.

Visitation for Dorothy Mae Brei will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now