Dorotha L. McNerney
Dorotha L. McNerney (nee Daugherty) - passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Age 93.
She is survived by her loving sister Stella Carlson and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Harry P. McNerney, parents Edgar and Nora Daugherty, sisters Ella Seitz, Freda Parchem and her brothers Eli Daugherty and Russell Daugherty.
Dorotha was an avid reader and also enjoyed bowling, puzzles and her parakeets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M until time of services at 11:00 A.M at the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or would be appreciated.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019