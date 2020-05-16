Dorothy A. Bessler
Born: June 5, 1953
Died: May 9, 2020
Dorothy A. Bessler, Age 66 of Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born June 5, 1953 in Hinsdale, IL, Dorothy was a daughter of Maitland and Mary Jo (Née Hayman) Lyon. She was raised in the LaGrange area and graduated from Nazareth High School, LaGrange Park, IL in 1972 and on January 16, 1982, Dorothy married Albert P. Bessler.
She was formerly employed with Allied Van Lines with over 25 years of dedicated service. Dorothy enjoyed doing word search puzzles, had a love for dolphins and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
In Dorothy's free time, she enjoyed traveling with Al to Las Vegas, to Disneyworld as a family and sailed on a Royal Caribbean Cruise for their son and daughter-in-law's wedding.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Albert P. Bessler; son, Paul (Kristy) Bessler; brothers, George (Peggy) and Jimmy (Diane) Lyon; sister, Mary Beth (Bill) Stegmeier; sister(s) and brother(s)-in-laws, Karen (late Jerry) Langlois, Michael (Linda) Bessler, Linda (Michael) Zolecki, Steven (Christine) Bessler and Brian (Annette) Bessler as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her loving canine companion, Chloe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maitland and Mary Jo Lyon; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Mabel Bessler and brother-in-law, Jerry Langlois.
A memorial visitation and celebration of Dorothy's life were held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.