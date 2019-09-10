|
Dorothy A. Malek
Dorothy A. Malek - passed away at Rosewood Care Center, Monday, September 9, 2019. Age 69 years.
Survived by her brother Donald Malek, her sister Elizabeth Tender. Two nieces Mary and Diane Tender. Her aunt Betty Kruger and several cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents Donald Malek (1975) and Mary Malek (nee Dowd) (1968). Three uncle Keith Krueger, William Dowd & Frances Dowd, and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Dorothy was born April 8, 1950 in Joliet. She graduated from Joliet Township High School Central Campus Class of 1968.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 10, 2019