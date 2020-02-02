|
|
Dorothy A. Zielinski
Dorothy A. Zielinski "Dolly" (nee Starcevich), age 91, at rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Ron (Debbie) Zielinski; daughters, Debbie (Larry) Stoll and Linda Zielinski; grandchildren, Meghan (Mark) Karosky, Jeff (Tara ) Popovich and Adam (Kelly) Popovich; great-grandchildren, Riley, Nora, Cole, Hunter and Harper; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward Zielinski (2008); parents, Samuel and Sophie (nee Vukelich) Starcevich; twin sister, Mildred Stapinski; sister, Sophie Starcevich; four brothers, Nickolas (Judy), Eli (Julie), Samuel (Tanya) and Mike (Dorie) Starcevich.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Joliet and a beautician out of her home for many years. She was a waitressed at St. George Serbian Hall for 15 wonderful years. Dorothy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Dolly also loved spending time with family and bowling with friends. She was a dedicated wife and mother who will be truly missed.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Nick Kozak for the love and care given to Dolly, as well as Sunny Hill Nursing Home and staff.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, Edward. Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy A. Zielinski at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020