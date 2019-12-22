|
|
Dorothy L. Albert
Born: February 1, 1923; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 12, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Dorothy L. Albert (nee Adams), Age 96 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Born February 1, 1923 in Joliet, Dorothy was a daughter of Michael and Margaret (Dutko) Adams. She was raised and educated in Joliet, and at an early age took on many roles around the family home. Dorothy was truly a "jack of all trades" throughout her life. While starting her own home and raising her family with her husband Joseph, it was not uncommon to find Dorothy baking in the kitchen and helping put a new roof on the family home. In her late 30s, she learned to drive and at age 60 is when she learned to swim. Dorothy did not know the meaning of "cannot". She enjoyed gardening, watching the butterflies and birds in her yard, sewing and making portraits with crewel needle work. She also learned how to upholster furniture. Dorothy was very active in her grandkids lives, whom she cherished dearly. She was a social butterfly amongst her peers and enjoyed time with her friends. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her three children: Jo Anne (Robert) Lenci, Joseph (Jenine) Albert and Jean Marie Moats (nee Albert); five grandchildren: Connie (Lou) DiNello, Randy (Melinda) Lenci, David (Meghan) Albert, Jamie Albert and Brent (Karen) Moats; nine great-grandchildren: Luke, Drew, Brock, Zack and Abbey Lenci, Kaylan and Dylan Moats, and Brynne and Van Albert; two step great-grandchildren: Mitchel and Jack DiNello; one great-great grandchild: Alayna Rodriguez (Moats); two sisters: MaryAnn (the late Don) Dennis and Margaret Rose (Tom) Hartigan, and dear friend: Nikki.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Joseph on October 27, 1990; two brothers: Robert and Michael Adams and sister, Bernice (the late Larry) Thontlin.
A private graveside service was held in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville where Dorothy was laid to rest with her husband, Joseph.
Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Dorothy's memory to the ALS Association. http://www.alsa.org/donate/
Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy L. Albert at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019