dorothy ann coleman
Dorothy Ann (Moore) Coleman, age 87 of Joliet, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from Dementia of the Alzheimer's type. Dorothy was born in Chicago, IL and lived there until she and her husband Fred moved to Joliet with their three children in 1963.
Dorothy and her husband were active members of St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church in Joliet where they had many friends. They enjoyed their involvement in Cursillo where Dorothy was a Rectora, and they established many friendships from around the world. They opened their home to unwed mothers and those needing a place to call home. Fred and Dorothy especially enjoyed their part in the lives of Debbi (Bryan) and Scott (deceased) Anderson.
While raising her children, Dorothy attended Lewis University and earned her Accounting degree in 1978. She then worked for the City of Joliet until her retirement in 1987. Upon her retirement, she and Fred spent many years traveling with their trailer to visit family and friends all over the United States.
The family is thankful for the care she received at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Willow Falls Memory Care and The Timbers of Shorewood. A special thanks to Amy at The Timbers who lovingly and skillfully cared for Dorothy upon the onset of her dementia. It was also a great comfort to have the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice be a part of our family's journey through Dorothy's declining health. We also greatly appreciate the dedication of her church family and especially Bill and Sue Coffman who visited Dorothy every Sunday to administer Communion.
Survived by her brother Irving Richard (Annie) Moore of San Rafael, California. Four children, Frederick II (Janice) of Joliet, Ronald (Sandy) of Jacksonville, FL, Eric (Debbie) of Overland Park, KS and Dodie (Pete) Offerman of Little Rock, AR. Twelve grandchildren, Fred III "Trey" (Trinity), Michael, Andrew, Michelle (Danney) Huber, Rebecca Lovvo, Patrick, Sarah (Terry) Shintaku, Timothy, Meagan (Daniel) Wilson, Brittney (Jonathan) Stewart and Jessica (Nathan) Wallace. Fourteen great-grandchildren, Toby, Evelyn, Olivia, Elaine, Aidan, Gabe, Kennadee, Jordan, Julia, Ayla, Libby, Mason, David, Nevaeh and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Fred; her parents Dorothy Ruth and Irving Richard; and granddaughter, Diana Coleman.
Funeral service for Dorothy A. Coleman will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Family and Friends can view the service by visiting Dorothy's tribute wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com
and clicking on live webcast. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL to be laid to rest next to her husband Fred. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church would be appreciated.