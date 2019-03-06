Dorothy Bucciarelli



Dorothy Bucciarelli, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She passed away at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet, following a brief illness, surrounded by her family.



Dorothy was born in Joliet to Stanley and Elizabeth Widlowski on July 28, 1921, the eldest of four children. She attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School and later, Joliet Township High School.



On November 16, 1941, she married her first husband, The Honorable John R. Jaworski, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. She soon became a new mother, raising two daughters, Judith and Elizabeth, while her husband served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Two more children followed a son, John, and a daughter, Christine.



Dorothy lost her husband in 1970, and later met her second husband, Delso Bucciarelli in 1971. They were married in 1973.



Dorothy was the beloved matriarch of a large, extended family, which included four generations of children: daughter Judy (Larry) Jaworski Larsen, daughter Elizabeth (the late Roger Lalonde) Jaworski, son John Jaworski, and daughter Christine (Daniel) Jaworski Studer. Her many grandchildren include Janice (Brian) Larsen Smith, Michelle (Ronald) Larsen Kokalj, Michael (Jennifer) Larsen, Leonard (Dawn) Larsen, John (Kimberly) Larsen, Matthew (Michelle) Larsen, Adam (Elise) Larsen, David (Lindsay) Polyak, Susan (William) Polyak Curran, Stephen (Amy) Polyak, Beth (Cameron) Polyak Hykes, Dr. Nicholas (Kate) Polyak, Melissa (Dr. Joseph) Studer O'Brien, Daniel (Brennan) Studer, Natalie (C.J.) Studer Eich, and Tanya (Kyle) Jaworski Stevens, as well as thirty nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.



"Grandma Dee", as she was affectionately called, was a shining example of the men and women who comprised the "Greatest Generation", preserving through the Great Depression, enduring World War II, and always putting others ahead of self, and always doing things right. She constantly led by example, and her love for her family and friends was totally unconditional, never uttering a negative or unkind word about anyone. Her loss will be mourned by family and friends, but her warmth and loving ways will remain within us forever.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Widlowski; husbands, John R. Jaworski and Delso Bucciarelli; and infant sister, Virginia Widlowski.



Dorothy is survived by her four children; brother, Jay (Stanley) Widlowski; sister, Betty Pluth; sister-in-law, Mary Duchene; brother-in-law, William Bucciarelli; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation for Dorothy M. Bucciarelli will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Ave, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019