Dorothy C. J. Nippa



Born: April 8, 1919



Died: March 21, 2019



Two weeks before her 100th birthday, Dorothy C. J. Nippa (nee Ahrens) passed away March 21, 2019. Born on April 8, 1919, in Joliet Illinois, the daughter of John and Dora (Bourguignon) Ahrens. Graduate of Joliet Township High School, class of 1937. Dorothy was married on September 19, 1942, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Joliet, Illinois, to Lawrence Nippa sharing 47 years together until his passing in 1989. Moved to Lockport in 1947.



She is survived by two children, Douglas (Karen) Nippa of Lafayette, CA, and Loral Czerkies of Lockport, two grandchildren, Aaron Czerkies of Lockport and Courtney Wise of Pacifica, CA; one sister, Leona (Peg) Bergman of Shorewood, also a sister-in-law, Grace Lepper of Lockport and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, and her parents, John and Dora Ahrens.



Member of Ridgewood Baptist Church where she was a choir member for many years, member of the International Order of King's Daughters and Sons, and Joliet Christian Women's Club. She was employed at the Public Service Co., American Steel and Wire, and retired from Argonne National Laboratory.



Memorials to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 1968 Hillcrest Road, Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be by Pastor Gil Palmer of First Baptist Church of Lockport on Saturday, March 30th, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM till time of services at Goodale's Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL. Interment at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



