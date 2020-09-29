1/1
Dorothy D. Davis
Dorothy D. Davis (nee Miller), age 79, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Survived by her children, Dorothy (Steven) Alesi, Denise Klemz, Laura (Patrick) Boyles, Karen (Patrick) Pierce, Percy (Heather) Davis III, Doreen (Gary) Ellingwood and Pamela (Tommy) Jewell; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and her sister, Debbie (Miguel) Hurtado. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Percy Davis Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Laila Munoz; her parents, Paul (Virginia) Miller Sr. and her siblings, Kenneth Miller, Paul Miller Jr., Geraldine Otto, Mary Kopp and Pamela Miller.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and loving mother of 7 children. She was a very loving, caring, hardworking and creative woman. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, tending to her garden and caring for her animals. Dorothy loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially cooking for them for cookouts or any reason to get her family together. She also loved doing different crafts for her children and adding her special touch. She had quite a few collections, her porcelain dolls being her favorite. Most of all she loved spending time with her children laughing and joking. Dorothy was always happy and smiling when she was with her family. She was the heart of the family. Dorothy will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure to have known her. She is gone but will never be forgotten.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
