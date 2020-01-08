|
Dorothy Denise McNear
Born: July 7, 1945; in Minter City, MS
Died: January 2, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
Dorothy Denise McNear transitioned to her heavenly home on January 2, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL. She was born July 7, 1945 in Minter City, MS to the late Amos and Bernice Smith.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: W.L, Douglas, Murray, and Hansel; one sister: Burnell, and one granddaughter, Candrea. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert L.; her children Evelyn and Earnest Darden, Robert D., Leon, Robert C., Tiffiny, and Ardrenna Dean. She is also survived by two brothers: James and Alvin Smith; three sisters: Anna V. (Alex) Hamilton, Linda Banks, and Bernice McElrath; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1503 Arthur Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM Rev. Dr. Clint Wilburn, Pastor, officiating. Interment following Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards Street (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 8, 2020