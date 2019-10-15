|
Dorothy E. Crowe
At the age of 87, Dorothy Crowe passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born in Hawesville, KY, and has been a Joliet resident for the past 57 years.
She married the love of her life, Maxwell, in 1949. Her life was her family and she enjoyed spending as much time together as possible. If family and friends were otherwise engaged, you could find Dorothy sewing and involving herself in all things crafty.
Preceded by her husband, Maxwell B. Crowe (2011); her parents; two sisters and three brothers.
Survived by her daughter, Patricia "Gayle" (Charles) Stimacof Shorewood; two sons, Dennis (Debbie) Crowe of Evansville, IN, and Steve (Joyce) Crowe of North Port, FL; one brother, Jimmy (the late Patricia)Wettstain of Hawesville, KY; five grandchildren, Kevin (Nora) Crowe, Stephanie(Eric) Snyder, Stacy Crowe, Jason (Nikki) Stimac, and Amy Crowe; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Crowe and Carter and Hudson Snyder.
Funeral Services for Dorothy E. Crowe will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park will follow. Visitation will be WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice in her memory would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2019