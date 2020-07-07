1/1
Dorothy E. Swithin
Dorothy E. Swithin

Born: April 14, 1931; in Cleveland, OH

Died: June 14, 2020; in Shorewood, IL

Age 89 of Joliet, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.

Born April 14, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, Dorothy Evelyn was the daughter of Alexander and Martha (nee Kershner) Sharp. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School with the Class of 1949. Dorothy was employed by Geotech Inc. in Crest Hill for twelve years, where she worked as a Varityper. She attended Hope United Methodist Church in Joliet and enjoyed going ice skating. Family was always her main priority, and Dorothy loved being a mother and took great pride in her grandchildren whom she cherished.

Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Cagwin of Joliet, her step-son, Terry (Kathryn) Swithin of Tennessee, five grandchildren: Alexa Cagwin (fiancé Joe Espinova) of Arizona, Abbegale Cagwin of Lockport, Tina Swithin of California, Eric Swithin of Colorado, and Renee McClaskey of California; three great grandchildren: Brynlee, Ashlenn, and Brice; and her loving companion, Richard Novak of Joliet.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands: Robert Swithin and Norman Swithin; one daughter, Rebecca Swithin, and one brother, Richard (Ethelmae) Sharp.

Per Dorothy's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Dorothy's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815)634-2125.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
REEVES FUNERAL HOME
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
