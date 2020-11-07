My condolences to the Witkowski family. I always enjoyed talking to your mom because she never beat around the bush and always gave it to you straight. She had so much energy, it was contagious. My mom, who is 91, was friends with Dorothy at St. Cyrils. To this day mom mentions what a wonderful lady Dorothy was and the trouble they got into together! Mrs. Witkowski - you will be missed!

Sue Lesnieski Sniegowski

Friend