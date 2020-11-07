Dorothy G. Witkowski
Born: August 25, 1925
Died: October 28, 2020
Dorothy G. Witkowski, nee Wesolowski (August 25, 1925), beloved wife of the late Chester Witkowski (2000), and mother of late Patricia L. Witkowski (1952), passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on the evening of October 28, 2020 at the age of 95.
She is survived by her adoring children, Kimberly Martens, (of Lemont, IL), Robin Witkowski (Laurel) (of Baltimore, MD), Patricia Berglund (of Lemont, IL), Chester Witkowski Jr. (Minooka), as well as her grandchildren, Samantha Mehrl, (Tyler Mehrl) Robbin Witkowski, Alec Berglund and Bradley Berglund (Sandra), Stephanie Coffey (Minooka) and great-grandchildren Logan & Sawyer Berglund, Liam and Mason Coffey.
Born in Summit, Illinois Dorothy's strong will & feisty personality was shaped at a young age, as one of four children in the midst of the Great Depression. She met her husband, Chester as WWII came to a close and they married in 1947. The young family relocated from Romeoville to Lemont, IL in 1956, where she would reside for the rest of her life.
Dorothy served as a dispatcher for the Lemont Police Department from the 1967-1987. She was dedicated to her work and continued to serve even as she battled breast cancer near the end of her career. She also was a proud cheerleading coach at St. Cyrils, where her children attended school throughout the 1960s.
She will be remembered most notably for her vibrant personality, honesty and generosity as well as her fastidiousness. No one could leave her home without being fed. She loved her collections of Barbie dolls and elephants, the color pink, and anything that sparkled. She loved starting her day by drinking coffee and listening to her favorite music, Roy Orbinson, Bobby Vinton & Elvis. Anyone that ever met her can never forget her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends but has touched all of us with memories that will stay with us forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Dorothy to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online to www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.
Private services will be held.