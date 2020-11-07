1/
Dorothy G. Witkowski
1925 - 2020
Dorothy G. Witkowski

Born: August 25, 1925

Died: October 28, 2020

Dorothy G. Witkowski, nee Wesolowski (August 25, 1925), beloved wife of the late Chester Witkowski (2000), and mother of late Patricia L. Witkowski (1952), passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on the evening of October 28, 2020 at the age of 95.

She is survived by her adoring children, Kimberly Martens, (of Lemont, IL), Robin Witkowski (Laurel) (of Baltimore, MD), Patricia Berglund (of Lemont, IL), Chester Witkowski Jr. (Minooka), as well as her grandchildren, Samantha Mehrl, (Tyler Mehrl) Robbin Witkowski, Alec Berglund and Bradley Berglund (Sandra), Stephanie Coffey (Minooka) and great-grandchildren Logan & Sawyer Berglund, Liam and Mason Coffey.

Born in Summit, Illinois Dorothy's strong will & feisty personality was shaped at a young age, as one of four children in the midst of the Great Depression. She met her husband, Chester as WWII came to a close and they married in 1947. The young family relocated from Romeoville to Lemont, IL in 1956, where she would reside for the rest of her life.

Dorothy served as a dispatcher for the Lemont Police Department from the 1967-1987. She was dedicated to her work and continued to serve even as she battled breast cancer near the end of her career. She also was a proud cheerleading coach at St. Cyrils, where her children attended school throughout the 1960s.

She will be remembered most notably for her vibrant personality, honesty and generosity as well as her fastidiousness. No one could leave her home without being fed. She loved her collections of Barbie dolls and elephants, the color pink, and anything that sparkled. She loved starting her day by drinking coffee and listening to her favorite music, Roy Orbinson, Bobby Vinton & Elvis. Anyone that ever met her can never forget her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends but has touched all of us with memories that will stay with us forever.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Dorothy to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online to www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

Private services will be held.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a lot of fun with an infectious laugh. You can't think of the old Lemont Police department without thinking of her. I hope that all of your memories will help you in this time of sadness. Our condolences, Pierce and Pat.
PATRICIA SPENCER
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
My condolences to the Witkowski family. I always enjoyed talking to your mom because she never beat around the bush and always gave it to you straight. She had so much energy, it was contagious. My mom, who is 91, was friends with Dorothy at St. Cyrils. To this day mom mentions what a wonderful lady Dorothy was and the trouble they got into together! Mrs. Witkowski - you will be missed!
Sue Lesnieski Sniegowski
Friend
November 2, 2020
To the Witkowski Family,
My Sincere Condolences on Your loss.
She was a great Room Mother for us.
Robert Bush
Friend
