Dorothy J. Onderisin (nee Brodeske)



Born: May 9, 1921



Died: May 18, 2019



Dorothy J. Onderisin (nee Brodeske), age 98, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Joliet on May 9, 1921.



Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Dale (Evelyn) Onderisin, Janet R. (William) Coombe and Mark W. Onderisin; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Coombe-Roberts and Devon Coombe, Maureen (Tim) Cole, Mark R., Paul and Heather Onderisin; great-grandchildren, Brian and Megan Cole and Owen Coombe- Roberts; brothers, James (Barbara) Brodeske; sister-in-law, Barb (the late Richard) Brodeske; daughter-in-law, Marcia Onderisin.



Preceded in death by her husband, John Onderisin; parents, John and Mary (nee Zoran) Brodeske; and brother, Richard Brodeske.



Dorothy was employed at U.S. Rubber and graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1939. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post #367 VWF, Will County Farm Bureau for 26 years, Lockport Precinct #14 Judge for 28 years and a volunteer for over 24 years at the Rialto Square Theater.



Dorothy loved to play Bridge and was the last surviving member of the Forest Hills Bridge/Canasta Club that met monthly for 50 years. She was formidable at Hearts and loved playing with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Catholic Church Building Fund 2212 McDonough St, Joliet, IL 60436 or the Cantigny Post #367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Dr., Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.



A celebration of Dorothy's life will begin on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The family invites relatives and friends to join them at St. Jude Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy J. Onderisin at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019