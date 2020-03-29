|
|
Dorothy J. Tongue
Born: February 5, 1942; in Blackfoot, ID
Died: March 25, 2020; in Lakeville, MN
Dorothy J. Hopkins-Tongue, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 25, 2020 at Walker Methodist Highview Hills in Lakeville, MN.
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who is survived by her three children, Thomas (Connie) Tongue, Jr, Jeffery (Elizabeth) Tongue and Kathryn (fiancé Matthew Sprout) Tongue; grandchildren, Cayla (fiancé Dustin Cummings) Tongue, Nathaniel (Alyssa) Tongue, Andre Tongue, Ashley Tongue and Emily Tongue; six great grandchildren, and many lifelong friends and former students who will dearly miss her from her life of more than 50 years in Lockport, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her father Ray Hopkins and mother Phoebe J. (Dahlstrom) Kirkpatrick.
Dorothy was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on February 5, 1942. She graduated from high school in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1960 and graduated from Lewis University in 1981 with a degree in Education. Born and raised in Blackfoot, ID she settled in Lockport, IL for over 50 years before moving to Lakeville, MN. Her love of education spilled into her career where she worked in Lockport School District #92 for over ten years and then worked at Homer School District as a teacher for over 20 years.
She was passionate about teaching, crafts, sewing, quilting, and adventures in science fiction and fantasy through books, movies and television.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to Allina Hospice at 1055 Westgate Drive, St. Paul, MN 55114
Private family services will be held. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2020