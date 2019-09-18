The Herald-News Obituaries
Dorothy Janovsky Sons Obituary
Dorothy Janovsky Sons

Born: October 19, 1937

Died: September 13, 2019

Dorothy was a longtime resident of Lockport, IL. She enjoyed baking and sharing it with friends. Dorothy always would take two or more things to a party. She found great joy in sharing.

Dorothy retired from Christian Brothers Services at age 72; graduated from Lockport Central in 1955; was a member of Lockport Women of the Moose Chapter 575; and a member of the St. Dennis Church Women's Club.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents Joseph and Jennie Janovsky; and sisters Laverne Janovsky and Beverly (Joseph) Ragan.

Dorothy is survived by her children Barbara (Tom) Bravato, Robert (Teresa) Sons, Mary Sons, Janice (Mike) Barth; grandchildren Kelly (Neil) Riisburg, Cindy Sons, Josh Pytlewski, Tabitha (Collin) Lovely, Megan and Madison Barth; great grandchildren Sophia, Benjamin, and Charlotte Riisburg, Isabella and Ashland Goodrich, and Evelyn Lovely.

Dorothy's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Dr. Co and his staff, and to Joliet Area Community Hospice and Staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL 60441 from 4pm - 7:30pm, funeral service Saturday at the funeral home at 10am. Interment to follow at Lockport City Cemetery. Goodale Memorial Home 815-838-1533
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019
