1/1
Dorothy L. Mikuska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Mikuska

Dorothy L. Mikuska, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 at the Joliet Hospice Home after a six year battle with ovarian cancer.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Bill Mikuska; loving mother to Maria (Brian) Peck nee Mikuska, and Matthew (Melissa) Mikuska; devoted grandmother to Brandon, Nathan, and Austin Peck, and Miles Mikuska; dearest sister of Betty (Donald) Boaz, Mary Ann (Jim) Alexa, Margie (Arnie) Kublin, and James (Roxanne) Brusatte.

She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ursula Brusatte.

Dorothy was known for being a devoted Catholic and was a proud member of the CCW. Dorothy loved spending time cooking, taking walks with friends, or spending some quiet time reading a good book. She especially cherished her time traveling with her children across the U.S. and to Italy. Her greatest joy in life though was being a grandmother to her lovely grandchildren.

A visitation will be held for Dorothy at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet, on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church will be 50 guests. Face coverings are required.

A funeral mass for Dorothy will be held at Saint Jude Catholic Church of Joliet the following day, July 10th, at 10:30 a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition would be much appreciated.

Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy Mikuska available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Catholic Church of Joliet
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved