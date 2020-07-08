Dorothy L. Mikuska
Dorothy L. Mikuska, age 75, passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 at the Joliet Hospice Home after a six year battle with ovarian cancer.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Bill Mikuska; loving mother to Maria (Brian) Peck nee Mikuska, and Matthew (Melissa) Mikuska; devoted grandmother to Brandon, Nathan, and Austin Peck, and Miles Mikuska; dearest sister of Betty (Donald) Boaz, Mary Ann (Jim) Alexa, Margie (Arnie) Kublin, and James (Roxanne) Brusatte.
She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ursula Brusatte.
Dorothy was known for being a devoted Catholic and was a proud member of the CCW. Dorothy loved spending time cooking, taking walks with friends, or spending some quiet time reading a good book. She especially cherished her time traveling with her children across the U.S. and to Italy. Her greatest joy in life though was being a grandmother to her lovely grandchildren.
A visitation will be held for Dorothy at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet, on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church will be 50 guests. Face coverings are required.
A funeral mass for Dorothy will be held at Saint Jude Catholic Church of Joliet the following day, July 10th, at 10:30 a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition would be much appreciated.
