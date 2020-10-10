Dorothy L. Tyler



Born: October 2, 1924; in Joliet, IL



Died: October 6, 2020; in Fernley, NV



Dorothy L. Tyler (nee Nielsen), age 96, of Fernley, Nevada, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Fernley Estates Residences.



Born October 2, 1924, in Joliet, IL, to her parents, Herluf and Emma (Meader) Nielsen.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marie (William) Columbus; her brothers, H. Robert (Joan) Nielsen and LeRoy (Kathryn) Nielsen.



Dorothy is survived by her husband of 74 years, Richard D. Tyler and their four children, Richard R. (Marylynn) Tyler of Elwood, Lynn Johnson of Clive, Iowa, Laurie (Vince) Menozi of Reno, NV and Tad (Annette) Tyler of Elwood; her grandchildren, Robyn Tyler, Chris (Felicia) Tyler, Amy (Brandon) Caldwell, Neil Johnson, Nicholas Menozi, Douglas (Amanda) Menozi, Matthew (Allison) Tyler and Madelyn Tyler; eleven great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Dorothy attended Joliet Central High School and after graduation, worked for IL Bell Telephone as an operator. She became a homemaker when she wed Richard on Sept. 3, 1946. They lived and raised their family in Elwood for most of her life. In her later years, she and her husband moved to Geneseo, IL and then to NV.



Dorothy and Richard were very active, especially in their early marriage, at Elwood Community Church, forming the Couples' Club, where they made lifelong friends. She was a member of Eastern Star. She became a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Reno, NV.She was beloved by her family. She was a constant presence of love and support and will be missed by all.



Interment will be held at a later date.



Memorials in Dorothy Tyler's name can be sent to the "Maple Hill Cemetery Association" at P.O. Box 127 in Elwood, IL 60421.





