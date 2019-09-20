|
Dorothy M. Bee
Dorothy M. Bee, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County.
Survived by her daughter, Beverly, her sons, Martin (Barbara) and John (Kathy); six grandsons, Eric (Valerie), Kevin, Ryan, Tony, Matthew and Cory Bee; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Ethan and Ellie; her nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William J. Bee (2010); her parents, Martin (Griggs) Kaldem and Martha (Weidling) Kaldem; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. William Kaldem DDS and Beverley (McGinnis) Kaldem.
Following her graduation from JTHS in 1942, Dorothy worked in the office at Lytton's in downtown Joliet, the Navy Yards during WWII and Tom's Hot Dogs in Ingalls Park.
She was an active member of the St. Mary Magdalene School and Church Communities, as well as, the Ingalls Park Community for many years. She currently is a member of the Church of St. Jude in Joliet.
Dorothy was an avid all-sports enthusiast and golfed in Senior Women's Leagues until she was in her 80's.
Dorothy was supported through various healthcare crises by her caregiver, Nancy G., CNA Nancy L., LPN Candice., RN Greta, as well as, by the entire 1st Avenue staff at Sunnyhill Nursing Home, where she received outstanding and compassionate care for several years..
Visitation will be at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Lane officiating.
Interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
Memorials to the Friends of Sunnyhill Nursing Home and Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019