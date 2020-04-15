The Herald-News Obituaries
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Dorothy M. Boldt

Dorothy M. Boldt Obituary
Dorothy M. Boldt

Dorothy M. Boldt (Schieler), Age 98, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Pontiac, IL, to the late Martin and Mary Schieler (McDugle), and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1939. Loving mother of Diane Arias; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kim) Arias, Jennifer Arias, and Mario Arias and great-grandmother of William Arias, Berkley and Harrison Janovyak; dear sister of Mary Lou Boldt. She was preceded in death by her husband Tuttle Boldt, daughter Barbara Ann Boldt, and sister Bernice Green.

Dorothy was a hair stylist, and worked for the Boston Store, Studio 1005, and Cindy's Beauty Salon. She retired in 1987 after 40 years of dedicated employment. She was an active member of the New Lenox VFW Women's Auxiliary, New Lenox Business Women's Organization, New Lenox United Methodist Church, and won New Lenox Citizen of the Year Award in 2002.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020
