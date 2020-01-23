|
Dorothy M. Bols
Born: November 6, 1923
Died: January 15, 2020
Dorothy M. Bols, 96, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born November 6, 1923 in Joliet, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Luther) Dixon.
Dorothy attended Joliet Central High School. During WWII, she worked at the Elwood Ordinance Plant. She married Orville Bols on January 7, 1946 in Arkansas. He preceded her in death in 1995. As a homemaker, Dorothy enjoyed cooking meals and sewing for others, especially her children and grandchildren. She was very involved with her grandkids and loved her family and her faith. She was a member of the Grundy County Home Extension and the Minooka United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Orpha) Bols, Becky (the late William) Barkley, Gayle (Gary) Hausken, and Roger Bols; grandchildren: Janelle, Craig, Sarah, Krista, Adam, Aaron, Erica, Michael, Mark and Tiffany; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, and a sister, Evelyn Lindstrom.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Minooka United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will begin at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Pastor Sarah Hong. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to a recipient of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020